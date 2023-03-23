The 15 best Michelle Yeoh movie roles, ranked

15. Boss Level (2020)

While it's not as good as Everything Everywhere All at Once, movie lovers who like to see Yeoh deal with timey-wimey matters should check out Boss Level, which also stars Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, and Naomi Watts.

As Grillo told EW, the film is "genre-mashing" — something Yeoh knows a thing or two about. "It's a full-blown action movie, it's funny, and then it becomes a bit dramatic." And it's easy to see how the premise — in which Grillo is living in a Groundhog Day-style time loop where he keeps getting killed by lethal assassins — lends itself to so many film styles.

Yeoh is not in Boss Level for very long, but she steals every scene she is in. When our leading man realizes he will have to best a sword-wielding warrior, he turns to Yeoh's character, a master swordswoman, to help him train. They only have one day to prepare, but since our protagonist is stuck in a time loop, he gets to learn more from Yeoh each time, eventually becoming a master swordsman himself. As for Yeoh, she alternates between infusing her scenes with warmth, humor, and practical martial arts wisdom in between epic sword fights that only she could unleash.