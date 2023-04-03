The 15 best Michelle Williams movie roles, ranked

15. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

In this ridiculous sequel to 2018's Venom, Williams reprises her role as the titular antihero's ex-fiance, who helps Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) in his battle against Carnage (Woody Harrelson). Midway through the movie, Williams gets to show off her comedic chops when she seduces the alien and convinces it to reunite with Eddie. She talks to the symbiote while nobody else can hear, leaning into the absurdity of the situation. And while Venom: Let There Be Carnage is far from her finest film, it's still enjoyable to see Williams have fun with more lighthearted material than usual.

