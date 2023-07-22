4. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

In Quentin Tarantino's revisionist tribute to the Hollywood of his youth, Robbie plays Sharon Tate, whose quiet beauty and grace represents a kind of purity and innocence the world lost with the actress's vicious murder in 1969. Robbie elegantly maintains the saintlike innocence the director clearly wants, but doesn't portray her as an unknowable icon. Instead, she highlights the mundanity of a life cut short, casually running errands without drawing much attention to herself, except in a scene where she wants a little recognition at the cinema that's playing her latest movie — and even there, she's soft-spoken and gentle.

It's a tricky performance, which relies on the audience's prior understanding of Sharon Tate to assign significance to the character's seemingly insignificant everyday life. And it's a wonderful testament to Robbie's star power, as it's inexplicably entertaining to see her silently walk around and watch movies.

Where to watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Starz