Liam Neeson's 20 best performances

1. Schindler's List (1993)

In 1939, at the outbreak of World War II, shrewd businessman Oskar Schindler (Neeson) moves to Kraków and opens a factory. As a matter of business, rather than personal politics, Schindler joins the Nazi party and employs Jewish workers as cheap labor. But soon, the Fascists begin exterminating those in Kraków's ghetto — many of whom work for Schindler — and move the survivors to Płasów labor camp (overseen by the psychotic Amon Göth, played with an aristocratic sneer by Ralph Fiennes). When it becomes clear that the Nazis don't intend to let any of their captives live, Schindler turns his focus away from profits and onto people, resolving to protect as many as he can by designating them essential workers for his factory, thus saving the lives of 1,100 innocent Jews.

Widely regarded to be the most realistic fictional vision of the Holocaust put to screen, Steven Spielberg's seminal work of art is a miraculous feat: harrowing, nearly unwatchable at times, but brimming with humanity and even unexpected flourishes of humor. The entire cast, from Ben Kingsley as Schindler's accountant Itzhak Stern and the eminently gifted Embeth Davidtz as Göth's maid Helen Hirsch to each and every last background artist, so viscerally emulates the horror that only Spielberg's documentary-style assault could fittingly depict.

Schindler is written brilliantly here and played just as elegantly by Neeson. He is not a cut-and-dry hero; in fact, he stumbles into the role of savior much by accident. His dubious morality is positively electrifying, though he remains the only true-hearted person on the outside of the camp walls. In the second half of the film, when he makes his about-face, the compassion and hope he brings to those imprisoned offer as much relief to the audience as the people on screen.

The passage in which Schindler orders the Nazis to water down trainloads of prisoners, all the while laughing about it to convince Göth and his comrades that it's a sick joke to "give them hope," is one of the most finely staged suspense sequences in any film, as well as one of the most cathartic. And that wrenching final monologue, where, in the face of all those he saved, Schindler falls into despair, crying, "I could have saved more... I didn't do enough," will undoubtedly haunt and humble audiences for decades to come.