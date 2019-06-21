Celebrate Pride with these essential LGBTQ films

Steamy, sultry, and a hell of a lot of fun, Bound thrusts Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershion into a world of rough sex and complex scehmes as a maverick couple attempting to steal millions in mob money.

“My agents didn’t want me to do it. Literally, I was told, ‘You are ruining your career doing this movie. We will not let you do this movie,’” Gershon recently told EW of playing the part. “I never get to play the hero and to get the chick. I mean, it’s the typical part that I’ve watched my whole life, and it’s never been a woman. I left my agents over it.”