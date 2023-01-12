The 13 best killer dolls in movies and TV

The Clown Doll - Poltergeist (1982)

On-Screen Appearances: While a fairly minor character in Tobe Hooper's 1982 freak-out classic Poltergeist, the Clown Doll is one of the most-remembered antagonists in that demented flick. Possessed by The Beast and used as a distraction so that other spirits may abduct young Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke), the Clown Doll appears in only the first installment in the series. As James Wan told EW, his obsession with mean-spirited dolls came "down to watching Poltergeist at a very young age. That was definitely a very influential film for me, and I saw it at a very young impressionable age, and it made a huge impression on me, and that creepy clown doll definitely scarred me for life."

Origin Story: One of the most notorious stories from the Poltergeist set centers around an accident involving actor Oliver Robbins, who portrayed young Robbie in the film, and a hydraulic system designed by the prop department to simulate the Clown Doll's death grip on the young boy's neck during the film's most famous sequence.

Whilst filming, the doll's grip grew tighter and tighter around Robbins' neck until the actor broke character and began struggling against the evil doll. Director Hooper and producer Steven Spielberg, from whose imagination the Clown Doll originally sprang, apparently thought that Robbins was improvising a particularly visceral reaction. Once the actor began to change color, however, Spielberg himself intervened and pried the Clown Doll's fingers from around Robbins' neck. It's yet another unbelievable story from the Poltergeist set, and one that only adds to the spooky specter surrounding our rosy-cheeked friend.

Career Highlight: It would have to be Hooper's original Poltergeist. Not only is it the single installment in which the Clown Doll appears, but it's an effortlessly entertaining rollercoaster fright flick that remains unmatched by any of its sequels (or that remake).