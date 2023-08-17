The 15 best Keke Palmer movies and TV shows, ranked

15. Shrink (2009)

In Shrink, Palmer gives a sly, naturalistic performance as Jemma, a young woman who is processing her mother's suicide with the help of Kevin Spacey's title character. Her presence is all the more remarkable considering the limitations of the script, which doesn't offer her much to work with. Jemma could have easily come off as just another slightly precious, stroppy adolescent, but in Palmer's hands, she becomes the emotional anchor of the otherwise forgetable film.

In what was something of a theme early in her career, Palmer reinvigorates the work whenever she is on screen, no matter the quality of the material. It's somewhat surprising then that her career has evolved at a slow-burn pace rather than rising to Jennifer Lawrence levels of young stardom.

Where to watch Shrink: Amazon Prime Video