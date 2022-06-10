The 8 best Judy Garland movies to stream for her 100th birthday

A Star Is Born (1954) — HBO Max

Many consider this one to be Garland's best performance (and still cite her Oscar loss to Grace Kelly for The Country Girl as one of the most infamous ceremony snubs). This marked Garland's comeback, four years after being let go from her contract at MGM in the midst of her struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. A remake of the 1937 drama transformed into a musical with a soundtrack predominantly featuring tracks by Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin, A Star Is Born was designed as an acting tour de force for Garland, who'd often felt pigeon-holed in MGM musicals. As rising star Vicki Lester, whose career rises as that of her beloved, Norman Maine (James Mason), flounders, she infuses every ounce of heartache, loss, and trauma from her own life into the performance. The film also makes direct reference to the challenges she faced in Hollywood, including the exhaustive makeovers she was subjected to. If nothing else, put it on and queue up "The Man That Got Away" — perhaps Garland's most revelatory and moving three minutes on screen.