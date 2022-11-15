The 20 best journalism movies

Almost Famous (2000)

William Miller is a teenage boy who gets the chance of a lifetime to go on tour and write a Rolling Stone article about up-and-coming rock band Stillwater, but he soon learns that the real life of a rock star isn't as glamorous as it appears in this funny, heartfelt, 1970s-set coming-of-age story. Patrick Fugit stars as William accompanied by a perfect ensemble cast featuring Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Jason Lee, Frances McDormand, and Zooey Deschanel.

Almost Famous captures the complexity of writing so well in its excitement and disappointment that can come along with a story that isn't what it first seemed. Still, watching a frustrated band come together to sing Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" on their tour bus is a timeless moment of movie magic from director Cameron Crowe.