15 essential John Williams scores, ranked

8. Superman: The Movie (1978)

Williams renders the comic book exploits of the first major superhero in big, broad strokes with his score for Richard Donner's 1978 opus, Superman: The Movie. The alien protector of Metropolis (and by extension America), played with indelible charm and gravitas by Christopher Reeve, is heralded by a brass, four-note riff as simple and bold as his tri-color spandex.

The blaring, martial horn intro that marked Superman's arrival on the scene carries with it the entire edifice of American nostalgia. It's "Men From Over There" simplicity reduces the world to black and white (or CMYK, at the very least), making it clear that Superman is the Good Guy and he's here to fight the not-so-good ones.

The military stomp of the score is so tied up in the conception of Superman as an ultra-powerful Eagle Scout that the theme had to be tossed entirely when directors wanted to add a few layers of grime onto the character in the 2010s. While we can't say that decision led to the backlash against DC's grimdark turn, it certainly didn't help.