The 10 best Jenna Ortega movies and TV shows, ranked

10. Yes Day (2021)

In their younger days, Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Édgar Ramirez) said "yes" to every new opportunity, but they now spend every day saying "no" to their children. As a way to alleviate the family's collective anxiety — especially that of their teenage daughter Katie (Ortega), who desperately wants her parents to let her attend a concert — Allison and Carlos agree to a "Yes Day" in which all of their progeny's wishes are granted without question.

Directed by journeyman filmmaker Miguel Arteta (The Good Girl, Beatriz at Dinner), Yes Day fills a slot in family-friendly entertainment that these days is too often left vacant. It's a live-action film with A-list actors, which is unashamedly for parents and their very young children, one that doesn't resort to making self-conscious overtures to appeal to an older demographic and nicely balances its ballistic slapstick set pieces with more grounded emotional beats.

As the oldest of Allison and Carlos' three children, Ortega brings nuance to the familiar haughty teen role. She taps into something genuine and believable, and her chemistry with Garner is the movie's best attribute.