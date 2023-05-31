The 10 best Jason Sudeikis movies and TV shows, ranked

2. Saturday Night Live (2005-2013)

Sudeikis' best sketches are also mini character studies. Take the classic "A-Holes" series with Kristen Wiig. Sure, he's a brainless, gum-chomping idiot with a 1000-yard stare, but he also adores his girl, deferring to her even when she ignores him completely. ("Babe… babe… babe?") And there's his oddly moralistic devil character (closer to a used car salesman than the Prince of Darkness), who, upon hearing about the Penn State scandal, breaks his pitchfork, throws in the towel, and quits. Of course, many of his best moments are Pure Silly, like his backup dancer for Kenan Thompson's recurring "What's Up With That?" sketch. Seriously, what is up with Sudeikis' dialogue-free dude, and how does he steal the show? Is it the Harpo-esque curly wig, matchy red tracksuit, or the gleefully happy-yet-blank expression as he robotically crushes the running man on repeat? It's a darn comedy mystery — just try watching this without grinning like a maniac.

Where to watch Saturday Night Live: Peacock