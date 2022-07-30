The 16 best Japanese horror movies

Blind Woman's Curse (1970)

A titillating blend of exploitation, gangster-movie action, and Gothic horror, 1970's Blind Woman's Curse is memorable for two reasons. First is its unique combination of period swordplay — a genre known in Japanese as chanbara — and folklore-inspired paranormal elements. Second is its star, Lady Snowblood herself, '70s Japanese action icon Meiko Kaji. Kaji stars as the fiery head of an embattled yakuza clan, whose war against a rival gang takes on a terrifying new element when she's cursed by a black cat licking the blood from her enemies' wounds.

Available: To rent or buy on Apple TV+