The 13 best Jamie Lee Curtis movie and TV roles, ranked

5. True Lies (1994)

In James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy True Lies, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Harry, a secret agent whose family thinks he's a boring businessman. While he's trying to track down nuclear warheads that have been smuggled into the U.S. by terrorists, Harry discovers his neglected wife, Helen (Curtis), may be having an affair with a used car salesman (Bill Paxton). But Helen isn't looking for love, she's simply looking for a little adventure — and she gets that and more when Harry stages a spy mission for her. Of course, Helen ends up getting kidnapped for real, but is rescued and eventually winds up becoming an agent herself and joining Harry on his missions.

Curtis is captivating as Helen, a role that sees her transform from a suburban housewife into an action hero, earning her a Golden Globe and utilizing her talents in the best way possible. While speaking about True Lies at CinemaCon in 2019, Curtis said: "The truth is I am an untrained person... but that movie took advantage of everything that is good about my talent and the freedom that I had to be Helen and just the very nature of it... I just think that was probably the most complete experience I ever had."