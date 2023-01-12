The 15 best Jake Gyllenhaal performances

October Sky (1999)

A fresh-faced Gyllenhaal leads this wholesome period drama about West Virginia high schoolers who build rockets in their backyard after being inspired by Sputnik and the early space race. The actor displays earnest, starry-eyed wonder whenever he's talking about or working on his experiments, and manages to make dorky scientific processes seem genuinely entrancing.

By contrast, he carries himself with defeated dismay when his peers and mentors don't share his enthusiasm for engineering, and looks heartbroken and resigned whenever he tries to explore other career paths. It's an emotionally weighted breakthrough role for a then-17 year old Gyllenhaal, and one that proved his acting chops at his career's onset.

