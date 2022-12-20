The best Jack Nicholson performances

The Terror (1963)

Nicholson began his career making B-movies and exploitation films with Roger Corman and his associates, and this gothic horror film, which also stars Universal legend Boris Karloff, marks one of the actor's first lead performances.

Though he clearly improved his craft as time went on, Nicholson still demonstrates undeniable, unrefined star power as a lost French soldier who's seduced by a shapeshifting woman, making this Edgar Allan Poe-based movie a fascinating watch. There's a lively earnestness to his line deliveries here, and his commanding physical acting ensures that he looks right at home in the film's moody period setting.

