The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday focuses on the Federal Bureau of Narcotics' attempts to take down jazz icon Billie Holiday (Andra Day) under the guise of her drug use, but they were actually targeting the "Strange Fruit" singer's status as a powerful Black woman and her music's open protest of the treatment of Black Americans. The film also features an undercover agent, Jimmy Fletcher, who forms a close bond with Holiday. Though this was singer Day's first proper live-action role, she ended up nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. "The gravel and the grit in [Holiday's] voice is so much a part of her character," Day told EW of preparing for the role. "Anything I'd do to take care of my voice as a singer, I did the opposite…There's still some residual Billie. Parts of her will always be with me." —L.B

Where to watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday: Hulu

EW grade: B (read the review)

Director: Lee Daniels

Cast: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Leslie Jordan, Miss Lawrence, Adriane Lenox, Natasha Lyonne, Rob Morgan, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Evan Ross, Tyler James Williams

