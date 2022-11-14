The 20 best horror villains of all time

20. The Creature from the Black Lagoon

The first entry on EW's list seems like a perfect foil for Aquaman: A violently powerful creature becomes enamored with the lovely Kay (Julie Adams) during a geological expedition. If the plot sounds a bit like King Kong (1933) set in a lagoon, that's only because it is. Actor Ben Chapman portrayed the iconic creature during the land sequences, but he had a very different take on the horror villain.

Chapman believed the Gill-man was the good guy simply protecting his home from invaders. The Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) reveled in the spotlight as the only Universal Monster to reign in theaters during the 1950s, and the creature's first adventure was also released in 3-D.

You'll also enjoy The Shape of Water (2017).