The 20 best horror sequels of all time

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Aside from the inability to suspend disbelief at the silliness of the shrunken test subjects kept in glass jars, The Bride of Frankenstein sets the standard for horror sequels to this day. Despite the appalling consequences of Frankenstein's (Colin Clive) actions in the 1931 film, the baron teams up with Dr. Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger) to create a mate (Elsa Lanchester) for the Monster (Boris Karloff).

The mermaid contained in the final jar was Olympic gold-medalist Josephine McKim. McKim's stint in Hollywood lasted just five years, but she appeared in six films, and she served as Maureen O'Sullivan's stunt double in Tarzan and His Mate (1934).