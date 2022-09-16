The best horror and sci-fi films to stream on Paramount+

The Scream franchise (1996-2022)

In 1996, genre king Wes Craven broke the mold of the slasher movie with his self-reflexive and metatextual Scream — and horror hasn't been the same since. The five-film franchise follows our intrepid final trio of resilient teen (and eventual hardened grown-up) Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), well-intentioned cop Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and overly-sensational reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) battling the ever-changing Ghostface killers as they find new reasons to dig into Sidney's past and brutally torment her. This year's Scream 5 was the most recent addition to the franchise's line-up, setting the stage for a new cast of characters, as well as returning fan favorites like Scream 4's Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), to challenge Ghostface (with New York City as the setting) in Scream 6 in 2023.

At this point, Scream's fictional town of Woodsboro is like due north for horror fans. So, while Scream 5 might not have been everything audiences hoped for, the film is jam-packed with homages to the previous four films and loaded with easter eggs that you might have missed the first time around. And the initial films are always worth a rewatch, especially during Halloween season.

