The best horror movies streaming on Shudder

Night of the Living Dead (1968) and Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Night of the Living Dead likely needs no introduction as George Romero's game-changing first installment that soon spawned a rich lineage of zombie films, including Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, and so on. Here, our slow-moving, ever-groaning blueprint for walking corpses was born in 1968 by Romero and co-writer John Russo. But when the two split onto separate creative paths, Romero retained the rights to "of the Dead" titles while Russo was free to use "Living Dead" as he pleased. His subsequent novel Return of the Living Dead served as the source material for this 1985 horror-comedy of the same name, and dare we say it gives the original a run for its money.

A cheekily metatextual genre-flick with references to the 1968 film that started it all, Return of the Living Dead is like the nuclear family's angsty teen letting its hair down, turning up the punk rock, and letting slapstick chaos reign. Marking the directorial debut of Alien screenwriter Dan O'Bannon, the film's tagline says it all: "They're back from the grave & ready to party." Yep, these zombies are hungry for your brains (a trope this movie also popularized) and they aren't afraid to sprint and talk back, either.

