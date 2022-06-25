Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)

In a small southern town, a mob led by postman Otis Hazelrigg (Charles Durning) hunts down and murders mentally-disabled Bubba (Larry Drake) after mistakenly believing he hurt a local girl who was in fact mauled by a dog. Not long after Bubba's funeral, the men who killed him begin to perish in a series of mysterious accidents.

Frank De Felitta's made-for-TV chiller is a searing indictment of mob violence and personal prejudice that only gains relevance as the years go on. It also happens to be one of the most frightening films of the era, with The Guest and You're Next scribe Simon Barrett describing it to EW as one of his "go-to, creepy, spooky Halloween movies." It's a film that seems to say, in the end, the most monstrous villains are not supernatural vengeance-seekers, but rather everyday men in pursuit of power.

