Titane (2021)

One of EW's best horror films of 2021, Titane, by writer-director Julia Ducournau (Raw), follows Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a serial killer and car show model whose fetish for motor vehicles leads to her pregnancy by a Cadillac sedan (yes, you read that right). After a particularly gruesome killing spree, the soon-to-be mother goes into hiding and assumes a new identity, willing to do anything to survive.

Sex with a car, motor oil lactation, and murder by hairpin are just a few things the first 30 minutes has in store. This Palme D'Or winner could have easily been a less-aware exercise in camp, but instead develops into a suspenseful meditation on gender, empathy, and grief. The neon-soaked body horror of Titane is a wild, unpredictable ride that will leave your mouth hanging open throughout its hour and 48 minutes of mayhem. To quote EW's Leah Greenblatt, "You may love it, you may hate it; you may need to seriously reconsider your relationship to your steering wheel."

