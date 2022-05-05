The best horror movies on Hulu
Spring is in the air, and what better way to ride out the terror of allergy season than by hiding inside with a good horror movie? Whether you're craving the housebound horror of The Vigil, The Lodge, and Run, or seeking unconventional love stories with cannibals or cars, the titles on this list are sure to shock. Here are the best frightening films currently streaming on Hulu.
Titane (2021)
One of EW's best horror films of 2021, Titane, by writer-director Julia Ducournau (Raw), follows Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a serial killer and car show model whose fetish for motor vehicles leads to her pregnancy by a Cadillac sedan (yes, you read that right). After a particularly gruesome killing spree, the soon-to-be mother goes into hiding and assumes a new identity, willing to do anything to survive.
Sex with a car, motor oil lactation, and murder by hairpin are just a few things the first 30 minutes has in store. This Palme D'Or winner could have easily been a less-aware exercise in camp, but instead develops into a suspenseful meditation on gender, empathy, and grief. The neon-soaked body horror of Titane is a wild, unpredictable ride that will leave your mouth hanging open throughout its hour and 48 minutes of mayhem. To quote EW's Leah Greenblatt, "You may love it, you may hate it; you may need to seriously reconsider your relationship to your steering wheel."
If you liked Titane, you might also enjoy: Under the Skin (2013), streaming on Showtime.
Fresh (2022)
A nuanced directorial debut about the horrors of modern dating, first-time feature-length director Mimi Cave's Fresh follows the meet-cute turned meat-cute between budding lovers Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Steve (Sebastian Stan). When Steve turns out to be more Hannibal Lecter than Prince Charming, their relationship quickly takes an unappetizing turn.
A dash of American Psycho, a sprinkling of Blood Diner, with a pinch of When Harry Met Sally for flavor, this horror comedy is held together by the killer chemistry between its two leads. Edgar-Jones imbues Noa with a final girl's quiet strength and sharp intellect, making you hope she'll survive the main course. On the flip side, Stan brings Steve's psychopathy just the right amount of disarming goofiness to keep him from being a one-note villain (as seen in his audition video where he dances with a kitchen knife). One suggestion: you may want to eat before you hit play.
If you liked Fresh, you might also enjoy: It Follows (2014), streaming on Netflix.
Little Monsters (2019)
Apocalypse movies are breeding grounds for unlikely posses, and this Australian zom-com from writer-director Abe Forsythe is no exception. It all starts when man-child Dave (Alexander England) wants to impress his nephew's teacher Miss Caroline (Us' Lupita Nyong'o), and volunteers to chaperone a kindergarten class trip. But when a zombie escapes a nearby military base, Dave, Miss Caroline, and a popular children's television host (Josh Gad) must band together to protect the young and fight off the walking dead.
A sunnier take on the zombie genre, fans of Warm Bodies and Shaun of the Dead will love sinking their teeth into this offbeat horror comedy. Gad is (once again) a standout as the hilariously amoral Teddy McGiggle. But according to EW critic Leah Greenblatt's review, the real star of the show is the guitar-wielding Nyong'o "who makes Monsters worth spending 90 breezy, bloody minutes on... She's both a warrior queen and a fallible, believable human woman — and never not a movie star in every scene."
If you liked Little Monsters, you might also enjoy: Warm Bodies (2013), streaming on HBO Max.
Run (2020)
From Searching director Aneesh Chaganty, Run follows doting mother Diane Sherman (Sarah Paulson), who has maintained meticulous control over the life of her disabled daughter Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) for 17 years. Once the time comes for Chloe to leave for college, she soon becomes a prisoner in her own home as dark secrets are uncovered.
Run is a taut thriller that feels like an elevated Lifetime movie in all the right ways. Chaganty sets the action primarily in the Sherman house, creating an environment that feels both intimate and suffocating. In preparation for the role, Paulson told EW that she channeled Piper Laurie's eerie matriarch in Carrie saying, "There's an element of control, there's obviously an extreme codependent situation at work there, where you have a young person who is slowly coming into their own and what that causes the parent to feel." Take it from us, the things Diane feels are terrifying.
If you liked Run, you might also enjoy: Hush (2016), streaming on Netflix.
Black Swan (2010)
Natalie Portman (star of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder) gives an Oscar-winning performance in Black Swan as Nina Sayers, a ballerina who slowly descends into madness after landing the lead role in Swan Lake. The mounting pressure brings on tormented visions of a sinister doppelgänger — and she may or may not be who she seems. Director Darren Aronofsky crafts this tragic fairy tale with a stellar supporting cast, featuring Mila Kunis, Winona Ryder, Barbara Hershey, and Vincent Cassel.
Nina's dark transformation is triggered by the rampant abuse she endures throughout the film's disturbing 108 minutes. The dancer fights off understudies, an overbearing mother, a sleazy director, and her own demons in pursuit of perfection on and off the stage. Meanwhile, her mental spiral is overlaid with a contorted score, twisting Tchaikovsky's iconic compositions from the original ballet. The result is an aesthetic tension that builds all the way up to the mind-bending final moments — complete with body horror, self-harm, and (possibly) murder.
If you liked Black Swan, you might also enjoy: Saint Maud (2019), streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Censor (2021)
In the 2021 film Censor, even the British Board of Film Classification can't bleep out the terrors that lurk within. This British psychological horror stars Niamh Algar as Enid Baynes, a censor working in 1985 to clamp down on rampant violence within film. But Enid has her own violent past to deal with, namely her sister Nina who has been missing since the girls were little. Enid believes Nina is still alive, and sets out to find her, but struggles to determine the difference between her real life and the movies.
Released during Sundance 2021, Censor is a well-reviewed addition to the British horror movie canon with admirable style (the film was primarily shot on 35mm film, interspersed with some Super8 and VHS footage). If you're in the market for a scary movie with elegant execution, look no further than Censor.
If you liked Censor, you might also enjoy: Vivarium (2019), streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Let the Right One In (2008)
In a suburb of Stockholm in 1982, 12-year-old Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) dreams of revenge against the bullies who torture him at school. But everything changes when a strange young girl named Eli (Lina Leandersson) moves in next door. As Oskar learns the sinister truth about his new confidant, a trail of blood soon follows in this story of friendship and fallout.
Even if moody vampire dramas are your thing, you should still brace yourself for the heartbreak of Let the Right One In. The film is a perennial favorite on "best of" lists, and while EW called it "the best vampire movie" of 2008, the superlative could easily apply to the genre as a whole. Though its 2010 American remake Let Me In is a fine film on its own, there's no beating the cold-blooded melancholy of the Swedish original. Directed by Tomas Alfredson, and based on the book by John Ajvide Lindquist, Let the Right One In is a gorgeous, atmospheric, and surprisingly moving take on the age-old vampire tale.
If you liked Let the Right One In, you might also enjoy: The Devil's Backbone (2001), streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Lodge (2019)
During one fateful Christmas, Grace Marshall (Riley Keough) is left in a remote lodge with her soon-to-be stepchildren (IT's Jaeden Martell and Eternals' Lia McHugh) after her fiancée (Richard Armitage) is abruptly called into work. When a blizzard traps them inside, the tension between the trio escalates as a chain of mysterious events trigger scars from Grace's violent past.
The Lodge is a deeply unnerving slow burn with a stark, snowy setting reminiscent of cabin-fever gold standard, The Shining. Directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy) keep the audience as disoriented as Grace throughout the film — unsure of what is real and what might be a trick of the imagination — until it barrels toward its disturbing climax. As Eternals star McHugh told EW upon the film's release, "The Lodge story line is so crazy, and you never know what's gonna happen... You're second-guessing yourself the whole time."
If you liked The Lodge, you might also enjoy: Goodnight Mommy (2014), streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Vigil (2019)
Desperate for money after leaving his Hasidic community, Yakov Ronen (Dave Davis) agrees to work overnight as a paid shomer, keeping vigil over the body of a recently deceased Holocaust survivor. During his watch, he is terrorized by a malevolent force searching for its next victim. But Yakov will have to make peace with his personal demons if he hopes to defeat the one after his soul.
A religious horror in the vein of The Exorcist, this low-budget, supernatural thriller uses its tiny rowhouse setting to maximum effect. Its roots in Jewish folklore offer fresh imagery, while the strong performances from Davis (Lucifer, The Walking Dead) and the late Lynn Cohen (Sex and the City, Munich) keep the film emotionally grounded. Praising the leading lady, writer-director Keith Thomas told EW, "Lynn really threw herself into the role... it was very personal, she was pulling on her own past and her own family history. But she also relished being the creepy old lady in the house." Yep, this is one to watch with the lights off.
If you liked The Vigil, you might also enjoy: The Golem (2018), streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Possessor (2020)
In Possessor, Andrea Riseborough plays Tasya Vos, an assassin who kills by possessing innocent people's bodies and controlling their minds. Tasya struggles to separate her home life from her work life, and when her handler (Jennifer Jason Leigh) assigns her a high profile hit, Tasya loses control of the host body (Christopher Abbott) she has possessed to complete the assignment. A sci-fi thriller with some thematic similarities to Apple TV's Severance, Possessor is a starkly eerie horror film for the new technological age.
Directed by Brandon Cronenberg (son of body horror legend David), and also featuring Sean Bean, Cronenberg tells EW the idea for the script came to him during his publicity tour for his last film, Antiviral. He says he felt the effects of performing for the media day after day and "I was finding it hard to see myself in my own life. I was getting up in the morning and feeling like I was sitting up into someone else's life."
If you liked Possessor, you might also enjoy: Enter the Void (2009), streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
