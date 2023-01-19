The Fly (1986)

David Cronenberg's remake of 1958's The Fly contains some of the director's most gruesome body horror — and it continues to be one of his most popular works to date. The film explores the tragic romance between scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) and journalist Ronnie Quaife (Geena Davis), whose relationship becomes complicated when Seth accidentally fuses himself with a housefly while experimenting with a teleportation device.

The strength of The Fly hinges on Goldblum's multifaceted performance. He naturally evolves from a socially awkward brainiac to a twitchy superhuman and eventually to a terrifying monster, all without losing the audience's sympathy despite his many flaws. Meanwhile, Cronenberg's direction successfully invests the audience in the central romance, presenting a bittersweet, melodramatic vision of human relationships, one where both parties are constantly craving complete connection but never fully attain it. It's a heartbreaking nightmare not fit for the faint of heart (or the weak of stomach).

