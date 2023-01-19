The best horror movies on HBO Max right now (Jan 2023)
Looking for movies to give you the chills? HBO Max is the streaming home for many of the scariest horror movies in cinema history. From genre-defining classics like The Exorcist to recent favorites like Malignant, here's our guide to the best horror films on HBO Max.
The Fly (1986)
David Cronenberg's remake of 1958's The Fly contains some of the director's most gruesome body horror — and it continues to be one of his most popular works to date. The film explores the tragic romance between scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) and journalist Ronnie Quaife (Geena Davis), whose relationship becomes complicated when Seth accidentally fuses himself with a housefly while experimenting with a teleportation device.
The strength of The Fly hinges on Goldblum's multifaceted performance. He naturally evolves from a socially awkward brainiac to a twitchy superhuman and eventually to a terrifying monster, all without losing the audience's sympathy despite his many flaws. Meanwhile, Cronenberg's direction successfully invests the audience in the central romance, presenting a bittersweet, melodramatic vision of human relationships, one where both parties are constantly craving complete connection but never fully attain it. It's a heartbreaking nightmare not fit for the faint of heart (or the weak of stomach).
If you liked The Fly, you might also enjoy: The Brood (1979), streaming on HBO Max.
Freaks (1932)
After directing the original Dracula starring Bela Lugosi, filmmaker Tod Browning turned his focus to this circus horror-drama. Freaks revolves around conflict between sideshow performers: conventionally beautiful but cold-hearted trapeze artist Cleopatra (Olga Baclanova) and seedy strongman Hercules (Henry Victor) plot to rob little person Hans (Harry Earles) of his inheritance, while Hans and his fellow outsiders attempt to fight back. The movie's horror elements come from the social and psychological torment exacted by its villains, and they offer chilling catharsis at the film's vengeful climax.
Given Hollywood's typical vilification of disabled and atypically-bodied people, it was especially revolutionary for the time to see these characters presented with such compassion and complexity. It intentionally demystifies the kinds of people audiences were accustomed to only seeing in so-called "freak shows" by lending them plainly human narratives of big dreams and broken hearts. The film has no confusion about the cruelty of our world — the characters undergo frequent persecution and mistreatment — yet it ensures that they're so much more than tragic victims of circumstance, giving power to the powerless with poetic justice.
If you liked Freaks, you might also enjoy: Dracula (1931), available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Malignant (2021)
Saw and The Conjuring filmmaker James Wan returns to his horror roots with this underseen gem, in which a woman (Annabelle Wallis) investigates a mysterious string of killings around Seattle. The film teases elements from numerous horror subgenres, including haunted house stories, psychological thrillers, and slashers, before eventually delivering a gonzo third-act twist that transforms the movie into a bloody action spectacle.
Wan created Malignant to cleanse his palette after making two billion-dollar blockbusters in a row, being Furious 7 and Aquaman. "There's only so many PG-13 movies I can make before I get bored of that," Wan told EW. "I wanted to go back to the kind of movies I used to make…I didn't make Malignant for a couple of hundred thousand dollars, like I did with Saw…. I definitely had more resources to play with. But at the same time we wanted to not let it get too big. I wanted to keep it down and dirty so that I could actually make a movie that is somewhat down and dirty."
If you liked Malignant, you might also enjoy: Insidious (2010), streaming on HBO Max.
Vampyr (1932)
Danish filmmaker Carl Theodor Dreyer followed up his acclaimed The Passion of Joan of Arc with this transfixing early vampire film. Vampyr focuses on a young man and occultist (Nicolas de Gunzburg) who attempts to free a French village from the curse of a bloodthirsty fiend.
Though the project was produced during the sound era, Dreyer still employed many silent film techniques to make it more accessible. The film features very little dialogue and still uses title cards. This also isn't a plot-heavy movie — instead, it elegantly builds a terrifying, dreamlike atmosphere through a series of hauntingly gorgeous images and surreal shots that'll stick with you long after the film ends. It's an exemplary mood piece that lulls you into a confounding trance as you try to make sense of its brooding imagery.
If you liked Vampyr, you might also enjoy: Nosferatu (1922), streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel.
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Being a bureaucrat is confounding enough, but when a San Francisco Health Dept. worker (Donald Sutherland) notices unusual changes in his peers' behavior, things only get more puzzling as he sets out to learn the truth. As the title implies, all signs in Philip Kaufman's Invasion of the Body Snatchers point to aliens, who have been systemically replacing the people of Earth with otherworldly doppelgangers.
Kaufman's tense alien paranoia film — also starring Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum, Leonard Nimoy, and Veronica Cartwright — is based on Jack Finney's 1955 novel The Body Snatchers, which has proven to be popular source material. The book has spawned numerous cinematic adaptations, including a 1956 version by Don Siegel, though EW's critic asserted that the 1978 film is the best of the bunch. "Kaufman's remake is more specifically satiric, placing the pods in groovy San Francisco and implying that Me Generation self-absorption has created a race of zombies without any alien intervention," Glenn Kenney wrote. "Longer, and with a more leisurely pace than the original, it features wry characterizations (most notably one by Leonard Nimoy). But Kaufman doesn't forget the thrills…this version is the most slitheringly creepy."
If you liked Invasion of the Body Snatchers, you might also enjoy: Scanners (1981), streaming on HBO Max.
Kwaidan (1964)
Masaki Kobayashi, director of Harakiri and The Human Condition trilogy, crafted this three-hour anthology film, which tells four unrelated ghost stories based on the collections of writer Lafcadio Hearn. They're mysterious folktales that meditate on love, loyalty, and storytelling, where clear moral lessons are extracted from puzzling worlds.
Kwaidan has a lot to offer besides its nightmarish atmosphere, delving into romantic tragedy, war narratives, and fantasy. It boasts incredible, hyper-stylized production design, with surreal backdrops and painterly attention to detail in every frame, and is scored by fantastic, disorienting music from composer Tōru Takemitsu, which, at its best moments, makes you feel as though you're being hypnotized.
If you liked Kwaidan, you might also enjoy: Onibaba (1964), streaming on HBO Max.
Child's Play (1988)
The film, which introduced the world to Chucky the killer doll with a plot that's as delightfully asinine as its antagonist, stars Catherine Hicks as a desperate mother trying to convince a detective (Chris Sarandon) that her young son (Alex Vincent) was framed for murder by his inanimate playmate. Brad Dourif provides the voice of Chucky, and also briefly appears as the human serial killer who transfers his spirit into the doll.
Child's Play is as funny as it is scary thanks to the ridiculous image of its fun-sized killer. "All the long-repressed fears from sleepless childhood nights in my stuffed-animal-packed bedroom (is there something sinister behind Raggedy Ann's smile?) surge to the surface as Chucky morphs from cherubic toy to scowling sociopath and back again," wrote EW's Kristen Baldwin before the release of Bride of Chucky. "Disturbing as Chucky's bloody havoc is to watch, I still guffaw at the absurd image of the overall-wearing knee-level redhead pitter-pattering down darkened hallways."
If you liked Child's Play, you might also enjoy: Child's Play 2 (1990), available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Häxan (1922)
This Swedish silent film examines the history of witchcraft through a combination of documentary-style explanation and dramatized segments. It's partially inspired by director Benjamin Christensen's research on the German text Malleus Maleficarum, a guide to witchcraft for inquisitors looking to persecute its perpetrators.
Häxan is so informative that it plays out like a brilliant college lecture, yet there's also immense artistry in all of its narrative moments. Thanks largely to gorgeous costumes and set designs, the beautifully grotesque renderings of witches and demons during the film's surreal moments are absolutely jaw-dropping, even if you think you're averse to silent movies (or the occult). The whole project ties together as a powerful critique of modern mental health stigmas and sexism, as history's witch hunts were byproducts of multiple layers of prejudice and misunderstanding.
If you liked Häxan, you might also enjoy: A Trip to the Moon (1902), streaming on HBO Max.
Sisters (1972)
When a Staten Island journalist (Jennifer Salt) witnesses a murder next door, she unfurls a dizzying mystery involving conjoined twins, a mental hospital, and a corpse stuffed in a couch. Margot Kidder, Lisle Wilson, William Finley, and Charles Durning also appear in prominent roles.
Sisters is an excellent showcase for director Brian De Palma's unmistakable filmmaking style, as he employs dazzling split-screen compositions, impressive long takes, and complex camerawork to maximize the precision and clarity of the on-screen action. Like many of De Palma's other films, it feels heavily indebted to Alfred Hitchcock, drawing inspiration from Psycho, Rope, and Rear Window, while also featuring a score from Bernard Herrmann. Yet its scariest scene — inspired by the unforgettable dream sequence in Rosemary's Baby — is a surreal flashback/hallucination that'll make your skin crawl.
If you liked Sisters, you might also enjoy: Blow Out (1981), streaming on HBO Max.
Carnival of Souls (1962)
After surviving a near-fatal car accident, a young church organist (Candace Hilligoss) tries to move on with her life, but remains haunted by visions of the undead. She also navigates an awkward romance, a strange employer, and an inconsistent but intense feeling that she doesn't exist at all.
In the years since its release, Carnival of Souls has become one of the most influential and beloved independent horror films ever made. "Souls offers elegant black-and-white cinematography (by the director), a canny use of locations, a leading lady with an offbeat, saucer-eyed beauty, and a script that sustains its Twilight Zone-style mystery," EW's Steve Simels wrote. "[It] ultimately benefits from its rough-hewn amateurism. The fact that it couldn't look less Hollywood serves to make the supernatural elements that much more resonant. The picture finally draws you in; it's like watching someone else's nightmare."
If you liked Carnival of Souls, you might also enjoy: Eyes Without A Face (1959), streaming on HBO Max.
The Exorcist (1973)
Based on the novel by William Peter Blatty, William Friedkin's The Exorcist follows an actress (Ellen Burstyn) as she goes to extreme lengths to cure her young daughter (Linda Blair) of apparent demonic possession. The film also stars Max von Sydow and Jason Miller as Catholic priests who attempt to exorcize the evil within.
The Exorcist marked a turning point for explicitly grotesque material in mainstream American entertainment. With infamously nasty flashes of gore, bodily fluids, and profanity, the film provided unprecedented disgust for morbidly curious audiences. "What The Exorcist really gave rise to was a demon of entertainment, an impulse of titillating blatancy that has bedeviled and outraged audiences ever since," EW's Owen Gleiberman wrote in a 2000 retrospective review. "That demon was kicky and gross and fun and purgative. It was the lure, the dark-carnival 'force,' of Extreme Culture (now known as what's playing on cable, at the multiplex, on your CD player, in your head)."
If you liked The Exorcist, you might also enjoy: Rosemary's Baby (1968), streaming on Paramount+.
Cronos (1993)
The debut feature from Guillermo del Toro, Cronos tells the story of an older man (Federico Luppi) who discovers a mystical amulet that gives him a more energized, youthful demeanor — at a cost. The film explores mortality, addiction, and family with a story that fuses vampirism with Cronenbergian body horror.
Cronos marries crowd-pleasing horror elements with highbrow filmmaking sensibilities into "an art-house flick that would be equally at home in the grind house," as EW's Chris Nashawaty wrote in his A- review. "Part Hellraiser, part The Name of the Rose… Cronos' shocks may be few, but its raw, bare-bones F/X and deliberate pacing make it a refreshing alternative to the typical Hollywood bloodsucker."
If you liked Cronos, you might also enjoy: Pan's Labyrinth (2006), streaming on Starz.
Eraserhead (1977)
In David Lynch's debut feature, a young man (Jack Nance) struggles to adapt to fatherhood as he cares for his unusual baby in a black and white, industrially dismaying world. The film is a harrowing, surreal dream of young adult anxiety, tensely contemplating marriage and parenting with off-kilter sets and swirling sound design that enhance the film's discomfort.
As Lynch's career has evolved, his first film has gained a strong cult following, and many filmmakers cite it as a favorite, including Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins. "Eraserhead is the most disturbing, beautiful, textural, silent nightmare that I think has ever been made," Perkins told EW in an interview. "I don't think that they will make another one like that any time soon."
If you liked Eraserhead, you might also enjoy: Blue Velvet (1986), streaming on HBO Max.
Barbarian (2022)
Zach Cregger's surprise hit begins with a brilliant two-pronged horror premise: what if there was a creepy stranger staying in the AirBnB you booked, and what if there was something lurking in the basement? Where it goes from there is impossible to predict, but Cregger's steady hand ensures that each of the film's surprising turns is ridiculously entertaining and visually precise.
Barbarian is best enjoyed with as little knowledge as possible, as its narrative holds an unusual structure that keeps the audience on their toes. "I'm sorry to be cryptic but it's one of those movies you don't want to spoil, which is hard for me because I have such a big mouth, and I really like this movie," star Justin Long told EW at San Diego Comic-Con. "I just want to tell everyone, but I'm not allowed to or an assassin in a Mickey Mouse outfit will shoot a poison dart in my neck."
If you liked Barbarian, you might also enjoy: The Cabin in the Woods (2012), streaming on HBO Max.
The Witch (2015)
Robert Eggers' slow-burning debut feature The Witch tracks the misfortune and misery of a Puritan family in 17th-century New England, where they experience inexplicable terrors that may have supernatural origins (and may be picking them off one by one). The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the family's eldest child along with Ralph Ineson and Kate Dickie as her parents.
Eggers strove for authenticity in his recreation of early colonial life, going to great lengths to study and adapt the foreignness of the characters' dialect and lifestyle, which makes it feel as though you're watching actual historical events. "With the dialogue, I'm using things that people actually said in the period," Eggers told EW in an interview. "The family farm is made with correct building materials, and the costumes are hand-stitched based on patterns of actual clothing." What's more, Taylor-Joy was so disturbed by the script that it impacted her sleep: "The words gripped my heart with an icy cold hand," she told EW. "I didn't sleep a wink."
If you liked The Witch, you might also enjoy: Last Night in Soho (2021), streaming on HBO Max.
House (Hausu) (1977)
A group of schoolgirls try to escape a demonic haunted house in this cult classic from Japan. The film from Nobuhiko Obayashi is as much a comedy as it is a horror movie, as the supernatural scares are so ridiculous and unpredictable that you can't help but laugh at the film's over-the-top style.
House experiments with tons of surreal techniques that make the film feel like a bizarre dream — there are wacky transitions, stylized backdrops, bursts of stop-motion and hand-drawn animation, wild color filters, jarring soundtrack choices, and dizzying camera movements. Obayashi conceived of the film through conversations with his young daughter, who brought an unusual childlike perspective to his conception of a horror film. As a result, House is unlike any movie you've ever seen, and you're not likely to forget some of its most daring imagery.
If you liked House, you might also enjoy: The Evil Dead (1981), available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
