Carnival of Souls (1962)

One of the most influential horror movies ever produced was made by a small team of industrial filmmakers in Kansas and Salt Lake City for just $33,000 in 1962. Director Herk Harvey has said he wanted to make a drive-in movie as it might have been made by Ingmar Bergman, and Carnival of Souls is exactly that — it's obsessed with the looming specter of death and the way it ripples through every aspect of life, from our artistic passions to our relationships.

It begins when a carful of friends drives off a bridge and into a river. Mary (Candace Hilligoss) survives the crash, but can't remember how. She moves to Salt Lake City to be an organist at a church, but she's terrified by the music she produces, which is deemed sacrilegious by the pastor. She can't form new relationships, and finds herself haunted by visions of a strange man. EW's Owen Gleiberman said it "may be the ultimate horror film to watch late at night," adding that it's "more than just scary, it's arrestingly odd, with a bats-in-the-belfry 3 a.m. loneliness that you plug into like a private dream."