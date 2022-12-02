The best horror movies of the 2000s

Let the Right One In (2008)

This Swedish import swept into American theaters in 2008 like a blast of ice-cold air, stunning critics and audiences alike with its unique, haunting take on vampire myths. The film stars two newcomers, Kåre Hedebrant and Lina Leandersson, as Oskar and Eli, two lonely kids living in the same apartment block in a small Swedish city in winter.

Oskar is drawn to Eli, but there's something very strange about her relationship with the older man (Per Rangar) she lives with—a man who, we later discover, goes out at night and drains random victims of blood like deer carcasses. With its frozen setting, enigmatic characters, and haunting tone, Let The Right One In is, at its core, a twisted and terribly sad love story—as all the best vampire movies are.