The 24 best horror movies of the '80s

Evil Dead II (1987)

Essentially a remake of Sam Raimi's game-changing debut The Evil Dead (1981) with a bigger budget and an enhanced slapstick sensibility, Evil Dead II is a cabin-in-the-woods slasher by way of Looney Tunes. Bruce Campbell returns as wisecracking final boy Ashley "Ash" Williams, whose unrelenting gauntlet of extreme terror as he fights for his life against the demonic Deadites is even bloodier — and sillier — this time around. The beauty of Evil Dead II is that it's both genuinely funny and genuinely scary, making for a wildly entertaining rollercoaster ride of a movie.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video and iTunes (for rent or purchase)