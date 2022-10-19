The best horror heroines in film

Ellen Ripley - Alien series (1979-1997)

If you subtract the time she spends suspended in cryo-sleep between movies, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) lives through the events of Alien, Aliens, and Alien 3 all within the span of six weeks. That's an intense tour of duty in humanity's war against the Xenomorphs. But even when she's frustrated because no one is listening to her warnings about the severity of the alien threat — indeed, one of the biggest lessons to take away from the Alien movies is to listen to women — there's no challenge Ripley can't handle.

The character of Ripley was originally written as male, and several people, including director Ridley Scott, have taken credit for the fateful decision to change Ripley into a woman. But over the course of the series, Ripley develops from a mere gender swap into a multifaceted symbol of womanhood. She's fierce, compassionate, intelligent, tough, and protective — and she's a cat lover, too.