Best horror films of 2021 (so far)

In filmmaker Steven Kostanski’s horror-comedy homage to low budget science fiction-horror movies of the ‘80s and ‘90s, a couple of kids (Nita-Josee Hanna, Owen Myre) unearth a homicidal beastie in their back garden. "The basic premise of the movie is that a brother and sister dig up an ancient evil warlord and they go on adventures with him because they are in possession of a magical gem," says the director.

The titular monster Psycho Goreman was inspired by Kostanski's childhood love for pop culture villains. "I'm a big fan of characters like Skeletor and Megatron and Darth Vader and Lord Dread from Captain Power. I love those kinds of villains that also have very elaborate looks that translate well into action figure form. So my approach with designing PG was, what is the look me-as-a-kid would get excited about if I saw him on a store shelf somewhere? What is the ideal monster toy that I'd want to buy?"

Related: PG: Psycho Goreman director recommends 5 bonkers sci fi-horror movies