Best horror films of 2021 (so far)
Sometimes it's nice to watch something less frightening than real life.
Religious mania! Murderous aliens! Animatronic monsters! There's something for everyone in the finest horror movies of 2021 so far.
PG: Psycho Goreman
In filmmaker Steven Kostanski’s horror-comedy homage to low budget science fiction-horror movies of the ‘80s and ‘90s, a couple of kids (Nita-Josee Hanna, Owen Myre) unearth a homicidal beastie in their back garden. "The basic premise of the movie is that a brother and sister dig up an ancient evil warlord and they go on adventures with him because they are in possession of a magical gem," says the director.
The titular monster Psycho Goreman was inspired by Kostanski's childhood love for pop culture villains. "I'm a big fan of characters like Skeletor and Megatron and Darth Vader and Lord Dread from Captain Power. I love those kinds of villains that also have very elaborate looks that translate well into action figure form. So my approach with designing PG was, what is the look me-as-a-kid would get excited about if I saw him on a store shelf somewhere? What is the ideal monster toy that I'd want to buy?"
Related: PG: Psycho Goreman director recommends 5 bonkers sci fi-horror movies
Wrong Turn
Rare is the horror franchise which achieves a highpoint on its seventh outing but screenwriter and Wrong Turn series creator Alan McElroy manages just that with this latest tale of backwoods mayhem. Matthew Modine stars as a worried father attempting to find his daughter, who has fallen prey to a new-to-the-franchise bunch of lunatics while hiking the Appalachian trail. Charlotte Vega is terrific as our lost heroine and director Mike P. Nelson keeps matters moving at a clip towards the movie’s jaw-dropper of a conclusion.
The Vigil
Dave Davis (The Walking Dead, True Detective) plays a New Yorker named Yakov who reluctantly agrees to act as an overnight "shomer" — someone who watches over the body of a recently-deceased person. In the course of his duties, Davis’ character must deal with all manner of spookiness atmospherically orchestrated by first-time writer-director Keith Thomas. “When I wrote it, I was like, wow, it's crazy that no one has made this [before],” says the filmmaker. “It turned out, when we were going into production, that there were some shomer scripts floating around Hollywood for a while. I never read any of them, so I don't know where they took it, but certainly the set-up is ideal for a horror film.”
Related: The Vigil director talks about his Jewish horror movie, teases Firestarter remake
Saint Maud
Morfydd Clark plays the title character, a troubled, religion-obsessed nurse caring for the lymphoma-stricken, and more carnally-minded Amanda (Jennifer Ehle). Director Rose Glass’ intimate, unnerving debut genuflects in the direction of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? but succeeds in becoming its own distinct venture, one likely to gather an army of congregants.
Related: How star Morfydd Clark and writer-director Rose Glass crafted the unholy horror of Saint Maud
Willy’s Wonderland
Is there anything more fun than watching Nicolas Cage have fun? The Face/Off actor plays, with mucho glee, a mysterious gentleman forced to battle possessed animatronic monsters while cleaning a Chuck E. Cheese-style restaurant. The fact that he continues to make the place spick-and-span as the bodycount rises is one of the many treats located in this berserk tale from writer G.O. Parsons and director Kevin Lewis.
“Nic was a great partner,” says Lewis. “It was funny because I said, ‘I only have time to do probably two-to-three takes Nic.’ And he goes, ‘Well, Kevin, I like to do it in one!’ I was like, ‘Sounds good to me.’”
Related: 'Nic Cage is into reptiles...': The insane, behind-the-scenes story of Willy's Wonderland
Lucky
Every night, the same man breaks into the house of a self-help author and her partner attempts to kill them. Actress Brea Grant (Heroes) stars in, and wrote, this Shudder original, a fresh take on the slasher genre from filmmaker Natasha Kermani (Imitation Girl).
The Stylist
Brea Grant also stars in this directorial debut from Jill Gevargizian about a murderous hair stylist (Najarra Townsend) who becomes obsessed with Grant’s bride-to-be. Gevargizian's film was partly inspired by her own experiences working as a hair stylist in Kansas City. "It’s still my bread and butter," she says. "The salon where I work is where we shot the salon scenes in the feature. So, you can come in and get the real-life Stylist experience!" The Stylist can currently be watched on the Arrow platform.
Related: Book an appointment to watch the first clip from serial killer horror-thriller The Stylist
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Comments