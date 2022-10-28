The 20 best haunted house films of all time

20. The Amityville Horror (1979)

Not even Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines can salvage your house when its walls start bleeding. George Lutz (James Brolin) and his wife Kathy (Margot Kidder) get the deal of a lifetime when they buy a home in the quaint, seaside town of Amityville, NY — but their new digs come with a sordid history and house full of haunting horrors.

The Amityville Horror, a somewhat underrated flick, is based on the real-life Lutz's unsubstantiated claim that the house was actually haunted. The Dutch Colonial-style home still stands in Amityville, but its address has been changed from 112 Ocean Ave. to 108 Ocean in order to throw off curious tourists.

