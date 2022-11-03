The 20 best Hammer horror films

4. The Phantom of the Opera (1962)

Terence Fisher's version of Gaston Leroux's novel (with a screenplay by John Elder) was not received well critically or financially at the time of its release. Indeed, behind the scenes problems led to significant alterations to the overall film. Originally, Cary Grant had reached out to Hammer about starring in one of their upcoming films.

Grant had been so impressed by Fisher's work on The Curse of Frankenstein and Horror of Dracula that he wished to work specifically with the director, and so Hammer went about crafting a script. The result of this was a draft of Phantom in which each role was written to potentially appeal to Grant himself, who ended up not taking any of the roles after his agent talked him out of doing a low-budget horror flick. Hammer then had a script on its hands of such cost that the only way to make a profit was to release the film with an A rating, which would allow children of all ages as long as under-12's were accompanied by an adult.

Yet, Fisher's adaptation is a worthwhile one. It is visibly compromised in its presentation of violence — you can practically feel the crew straining to holding back their splattery impulses — but, presumably by accident, The Phantom of the Opera turns out to be a (mostly) family-friendly horror made on a grand scale that such films are rarely afforded. Perhaps it is not as grisly as Fisher's other Universal monster riffs, but it's a wonderful gateway horror movie for younger audiences that perhaps aren't yet ready for the more extreme stuff.

If you loved Phantom of the Opera, you might also enjoy: Dario Argento's The Phantom of the Opera (1998), a much gorier, though similarly overlooked, version of the tale.