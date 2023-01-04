The best guilty pleasure movies

Showgirls (1995)

Notoriously "bad" movies are like car wrecks — we know we shouldn't look at them, but we can't help ourselves. And it's that same impulse that makes Showgirls a hot topic more than 25 years after its release. This operatically tacky creation about a Vegas stripper, played by Elizabeth Berkley, inspired a well-received documentary (You Don't Nomi), continues to play at midnight screenings and stage shows, and has also spawned countless critical re-examinations.

Watching it now, the thing that stands out (more than the nudity or bad dialogue) is the crazily exaggerated tone. From expressions to makeup to line readings, every moment, every line, even the tossed-off ones ("did you eat dog food too?") feels like Drag Race b-roll. Paul Verhoeven later acknowledged that he purposefully directed his actors to amp up the over-the-top quality, turning even the most simple moments grotesque. And this NC-17 creation isn't a perfect guilty pleasure by any means: the on-screen misogyny is depressing, the way Berkley's career unfairly tanked is tragic, and its sexual violence is just…wrong in every way. And with respect to those sins, Showgirls' camp classic is still a high-gloss experience worth watching for some, even just to say you did it.