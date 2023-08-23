The 20 best George Clooney movies and shows, ranked

1. Michael Clayton (2007)

Tony Gilroy's legal thriller casts Clooney as a no-nonsense corporate fixer who's not afraid to get his hands dirty for the company — until he realizes he might be playing for the wrong team. The titular character isn't the smartest guy in the room, or the most morally upright, or the most powerful (though the actor plays all of these hyperboles well in other projects). He is, however, the most driven (due to circumstance) and the most suave (by nature). As Michael Clayton, Clooney's failures look more composed than most people's successes, even if his microexpressions suggest he's out of his depth and totally winging it. The result is an astounding performance that sees him dominate the screen more than any role that's come before or since.

