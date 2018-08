In the mood to give yourself nightmares for the next few years? This 1980 exploitation classic should do the trick. Possibly the most controversial horror movie of all time, it teases out the fate of a documentary film crew that goes missing in the Amazon while on a mission to film indigenous cannibal tribes. With savage, stomach-churning social commentary about the evils of so-called “civilized” man that paved the way for every other movie in this gallery, Cannibal Holocaust is avant-garde cinema as corrosive agent, searing itself onto the retinas of all those daring enough to see it.

Available on: Kanopy, Shudder, Amazon Prime Video