The 25 best football movies of all time, ranked

21. Horse Feathers (1932)

The Marx Brothers blend sports and slapstick in this century-old movie about college football. Featuring the group's signature silly, physical, and often musical style, the film uses its 68 minute run time to stage a game between two fictional colleges, which is compromised after the president of a university (Groucho Marx) accidentally recruits two icemen (Harpo and Chico Marx) instead of the professional players he intended to hire. Also starring Zeppo Marx as the president's son who convinces him to bring in the ringers, Horse Feathers is classic comedy at its finest (and beloved for its inclusion of Groucho's now infamous song "Whatever It Is (I'm Against It)").

Where to watch Horse Feathers: Not available to stream