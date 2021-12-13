The 10 best film scenes of 2021

Jesus Take the Wheel, Titane

If you heard one thing about the winner of this year's vaunted Palme d'Or at Cannes, it was that yes, this is The One Where The Lady Has Sex With a Car — not in it or on it, but with it. The moment is not, technically speaking, all that explicit: Agathe Roussel's nihilistic model prefers to practice auto-erotica her way, and her communion with a Cadillac is both unsettling and weirdly beautiful.