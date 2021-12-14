10 of the best film performances of 2021

Oscar oddsmakers are already off to the races for the 2022 ceremony, and there's not much doubt who the early favorites are (a lot of them made our best-of too).

But that leaves off too many great performances that aren't on every last list, and might have otherwise been missed this year. So we're taking this space to celebrate (in no particular order) some of the standouts that may fly under the Academy's radar — be they backwoods chefs or Shakespearean witches, robots or gangsters, strippers, aristocrats, and savers of souls.