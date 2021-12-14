10 of the best film performances of 2021
Looking past the usual suspects to find the this year's less-celebrated acting MVPs.
Oscar oddsmakers are already off to the races for the 2022 ceremony, and there's not much doubt who the early favorites are (a lot of them made our best-of too).
But that leaves off too many great performances that aren't on every last list, and might have otherwise been missed this year. So we're taking this space to celebrate (in no particular order) some of the standouts that may fly under the Academy's radar — be they backwoods chefs or Shakespearean witches, robots or gangsters, strippers, aristocrats, and savers of souls.
Ben Affleck, The Last Duel
In a year full of stellar turns — Benedict Cumberbatch, please report to the podium — some are bound to fall through the cracks. Like Affleck in Duel; his take on a libertine count was marred by poor box office and unfortunate boy-band hair, but for a supposedly lightweight role, he's a low-key revelation: funny, layered, and surprisingly soulful.
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Guy meets girl, guy hires girl to become his baby-mama surrogate: so far, so modern rom-com. But as the twentysomething barista who agrees to be Ed Helms' womb for hire, Patti Harrison (Shrill, Search Party) finds the finer shades of a fiercely guarded character who would sooner offer up her uterus than her heart.
Riley Keogh and Taylour Paige, Zola
Nicolas Cage, Pig
It's easy to forget that Cage, whose IMDb page has tilted more toward quantity than quality in the last decade or two, is capable of small, wonderful surprises like Pig, in which he plays an exiled Oregon chef forced to join the world again when his beloved truffle pig is stolen by poachers. Chops? He's still got 'em.
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
The great Rita Moreno most likely will (and should) earn outsize attention for her return to the film that won her an Oscar nearly 60 years ago. But Broadway veteran DeBose (Schmigadoon!) takes the role Moreno built the imprint for and makes it her own — an Anita so tough and tender and beautifully layered, you almost forget about those two crazy kids at the center of the story.
Dev Patel, The Green Knight
Patel is both the hero and the antihero of David Lowery's dreamy, disorienting medieval fantasy, a callow young aristocrat forced to prove his mettle in a film whose unabashed artiness might have felt hollow without the anchoring presence of an actor as grounded and gorgeously empathetic as the 31-year-old Brit.
Dan Stevens, I'm Your Man
As a dapper AI cyborg custom-built to romance a reluctant Berlin academic (Maren Eggert), the onetime Downton Abbey star displayed an unexpected fluency in German — and a flair for turning a (literally) robotic role into something charming, disarming, and gratifyingly human.
Kathryn Hunter, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Which witch? She's the whole coven in Joel Cohen's starry, stylized black-and-white Macbeth: a 64-year-old British theater vet not shy to be stealing thunder from the likes of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand with an otherworldly performance whose wicked impact lingers long after its few eerie minutes are up.
Winston Duke, Nine Days
It's a shame that Edson Oda's surreal Sundance breakout got lost in the pandemic shuffle — particularly the Us star's beautifully understated performance as a sweater-vested gatekeeper of souls whose final scene in the cracked salt flats of Utah is a song-of-myself triumph.
Alessandro Nivola, The Many Saints of Newark
For Sopranos fans, creator David Chase's return to the bada-bing well after nearly 15 years was a little bit like methadone: not the same rush as the original, but still a pretty good fix. As Tony's cherished Uncle Dickie, Nivola taps a deeper vein than mere moral murkiness; an uneasy mobster with cracks in his soul.
