A pair of magical pants that deepens the bond between a group of four best friends? That’s exactly what you get when you watch this coming-of-age drama. The personalities and struggles of each girl, Carmen (America Ferrera), Bridget (Blake Lively), Lena (Alexis Bledel), and Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), could not be more different, but there is not a single one that doesn’t connect with the audience. Watching Bridget loose her virginity prematurely or Lena break down her walls and experience first love, there is a subtle honesty that is rarely seen in a studio film featuring a cast of teenage girls. Carmen’s relationship with her father is more complicated than most as the two figure out how to exist in each other’s lives after time apart and new additions to the fragile family. The audience can truly feel her anger and frustration and later acceptance of this new dynamic, while Tibby learns about true loss. Whereas some films attempt to give viewers one dimensional, drastically different women in hopes you will be able to relate to one, viewers can sympathize with parts of each character in Sisterhood. —Aja Hoggatt

Cry Factor: 😭