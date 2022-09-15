The top 20 fall movies to celebrate the season

Moonstruck (1987)

If you haven't seen Moonstruck, are you even a fall movie fan? Like a good ragú, a fine wine, or a widow in need of a makeover (Cher's Loretta Castorini), this is a movie that gets better with age. Set in November in Brooklyn, which means the brownstones are lamplit and cozy, the moon is heavy, and fall leaves scatter across damp streets, the look and feel of this film is to die for, capeesh?

Directed by Norman Jewison and written by John Patrick Shanley, this movie literally does not make a single misstep as it explores the concept of love and romance through multiple stories and generations. And while each tale is indeed romantic, the script never veers into (parmigiano reggiano?) cheesiness.

Nicolas Cage is a revelation here, a sexy devil working amid the fires of hell (ok, ancient stone bread ovens) and gesticulating with a wooden hand in ways both moving AND hilarious. His performance — and Cher's charming, lived-in, completely natural portrayal of the put-upon Castorini — are perfection. Better with every re-watch, preferably on the night of (Cosmo's) full moon, this is a portrayal of a family for whom fighting (in a kitchen to die for) is a love language. Now that's amore.