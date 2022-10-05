The 20 best exorcism-themed movies

The Exorcist (1973)

The golden precedent to the afore-mentioned films, The Exorcist is an exhilarating, vomit-spewing, bed-shaking masterpiece that shocked worldwide audiences as crowds literally had seizures in the theater. William Friedkin's long-beloved masterpiece — assisted by William Peter Blatty's writing, Owen Roizman's cinematography, powerful performances by Jason Miller, Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, and Linda Blair as the demon-possessed Regan — remains unsurpassed all these years.

After half a century, followed by countless ripoffs and recycled material, the thrill of a young girl's mysterious shift in behavior, a mother's desperation, and a priest's unresolved grief still vibrates with alarming intensity. The film leaps beyond being just scary, becoming an enthralling drama with characters we come to care about — a cinematic triumph exceeding all expectations during principal photography at CECO Studios in Manhattan.

The supernatural flair seen in trailers and TV spots isn't the most influential aspect; rather, it's the humanistic component as the desperate characters pursue scientific explanations before anything else. Their faith paradoxically lessens in the face of evil, even for Father Karras (Miller), trembling in disbelief and dwindling hope the more the demon Pazuzu reveals itself. When it does, that makes it all the more terrifying, fueled by first-rate lines: "What an excellent day for an exorcism," "I'm the Devil. Now kindly undo these straps," and, of course, "Your mother sucks c**ks in Hell." The Exorcist, no surprise, stabs the crucifix in the coffin, and is yet to budge as the greatest exorcism film of all time.