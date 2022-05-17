Molly's Game (2017)

Generally critiqued for his struggles in writing complex female characters with agendas independent of the men they work with, Aaron Sorkin strikes a commendable balance in Molly's Game. The story follows Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), a young skier who, after her Olympic dreams end in injury, uses her athletically-earned gifts of confidence and composure to run an exclusive underground poker ring.

Based on Molly Bloom's real life memoir, the film's two-hour and 20-minute run time races past in a series of flashbacks and narration as Bloom relays her riches to rags story to her lawyer (Idris Elba). Celebrity gossip enthusiasts will delight in Michael Cera's performance as an unpleasant Hollywood actor and poker enthusiast who, according to clues dropped in the movie and book, is likely Tobey Maguire. Despite being Sorkin's directorial debut, EW's critic calls Molly's Game a "cool, crackling, confident film that appeals to your intelligence instead of insulting it."

