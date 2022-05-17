The 10 best drama movies on Netflix
One of the best characteristics of drama films is how seamlessly they combine with any other genre, whether it be comedy, thriller, or suspense. Maybe you're in the mood for a heartbreaking couple of hours, or perhaps you're dreaming of a little romance, or even a coming-of-age tale. From historical fiction to modern docudramas, here are the best dramas available to stream on Netflix right now.
Molly's Game (2017)
Generally critiqued for his struggles in writing complex female characters with agendas independent of the men they work with, Aaron Sorkin strikes a commendable balance in Molly's Game. The story follows Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), a young skier who, after her Olympic dreams end in injury, uses her athletically-earned gifts of confidence and composure to run an exclusive underground poker ring.
Based on Molly Bloom's real life memoir, the film's two-hour and 20-minute run time races past in a series of flashbacks and narration as Bloom relays her riches to rags story to her lawyer (Idris Elba). Celebrity gossip enthusiasts will delight in Michael Cera's performance as an unpleasant Hollywood actor and poker enthusiast who, according to clues dropped in the movie and book, is likely Tobey Maguire. Despite being Sorkin's directorial debut, EW's critic calls Molly's Game a "cool, crackling, confident film that appeals to your intelligence instead of insulting it."
If you liked Molly's Game, you might also enjoy: King of Thieves (2018), streaming on Netflix.
Blood Diamond (2006)
Set during Sierra Leone's Civil War in the '90s, Blood Diamond tells the story of a poor fisherman named Solomon Vandy (Djimon Hounsou) who finds himself separated from his family during a rebel invasion. Captured and forced to work on behalf of a warlord, Vandy discovers a rare pink diamond, which a Rhodesian smuggler (Leonardo DiCaprio) promises to help him exchange for the safe return of his family. With help from an American journalist (Jennifer Connelly) intent on exposing the dangers of the blood diamond trade, Vandy and Archer find themselves trapped in the center of a deadly struggle.
Nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actor for DiCaprio and Best Supporting for Hounsou, this performance represents something of an artistic turning point for DiCaprio. Director Edward Zwick tells EW there's "a certain clench to his jaw. He's got a certain kind of reserve that I've never seen in his performances before."
If you liked Blood Diamond, you might also enjoy: Looper (2012), streaming on Hulu.
Argo (2012)
Apparently, real life makes for far better drama than our imaginations ever will. Ben Affleck both directs and stars in Argo, portraying CIA extractor Tony Mendez. By posing as a filmmaker, Mendez successfully evacuates six American citizens from Iran after they escaped Islamists' invasion of the American Embassy, though not without several close calls and a bit of insubordination against the federal government. The film also features Alan Arkin as producer Lester Siegel, who helped Mendez set up his cover, and Bryan Cranston as Jack O'Donnell, Mendez's boss.
Despite being nominated for seven Academy Awards (and winning three), Affleck recently shared with EW that he doesn't think Argo would have gotten its theatrical release if they were producing it today. Instead, he sees it coming out as a limited series. Is this a hint? Can we get an HBO special telling the events of 1979 by "today's standard"? As long as it still includes the classic line "Argo, f--- yourself," I'm binging.
If you liked Argo, you might also enjoy: Zero Dark Thirty (2012), streaming on Netflix.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile (2019)
It's difficult to spoil the ending to Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. If you're not already familiar with the true story of Ted Bundy (played here by Zac Efron), the film's title is unlikely to leave the quality of his character open to debate. What distinguishes director Joe Berlinger's 2019 attempt from the many other true crime retellings of this story, however, is the point of view on which the script is centered. Adapted from a memoir by Bundy's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall (Lily Collins), Extremely Wicked tracks Kendall's emotional processing of the case, starting as a girlfriend who refuses to believe her partner could be capable of committing such atrocities and ending as a new woman, finally beginning to heal.
Also starring John Malkovich and Haley Joel Osment, the real casting draw here is Efron. EW critic at large Leah Greenblatt writes,"Alternately charming, belligerent, and incalculably shrewd, he captures both the shark-like charisma of Bundy and the deeply damaged man beneath."
If you liked Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, you might also enjoy: Zodiac (2007), streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Years before Winona Ryder confronted the Upside Down as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, she was forced to confront the upside down of the human psyche in Girl, Interrupted. Set in 1967 New England, Ryder plays Susanna Kaysen, an 18-year-old survivor of a botched suicide attempt who finds herself committed to a psychiatric facility. During her time in the institution, Susanna bonds with Lisa (Angelina Jolie) a charming sociopath with an insouciance for the emotional destruction she invites with every interaction.
Blessed with a supporting cast that includes Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Moss, Vanessa Redgrave, and Jared Leto, Girl, Interrupted offers an impressive foreshadowing of some of Hollywood's soon-to-be brightest careers. But talent aside, Owen Gleiberman writes for EW, "Girl, Interrupted is really about the thorny neurotic underside of a contemporary young woman's struggle to leave girlhood behind."
If you liked Girl Interrupted, you might also enjoy: I Tonya (2018), streaming on Hulu.
Big Fish (2003)
What do we really know about our parents' lives before we were born? Such is the underlying question behind Big Fish, Tim Burton's take on fatherhood, forgiveness, and fables. Billy Crudup stars as Will Bloom, a journalist on a quest to better understand his dying father (Albert Finney), but who struggles to discern which parts of his father's tall tales are actually true.
Resplendent with Burton's signature style, Big Fish oscillates between the glossy memory of Edward Bloom's life (starring Ewan McGregor as young Edward) and the grim reality of his present. Also starring Jessica Lange, Helena Bonham Carter, Marion Cotillard, Steve Buscemi, and Danny DeVito, EW's critic writes that the movie "turns into a wide-eyed Southern gothic picaresque in which each lunatic twist of a development is more enchanting than the last."
If you liked Big Fish, you might also enjoy: Troop Zero (2019), streaming on Amazon Prime.
Sweet Girl (2021)
Killers for hire, big pharma's lies, and a touch of corporate espionage, oh my! Sweet Girl's got it all. Starring Jason Momoa as Ray, a man seeking answers and responsibility after his wife's death, Sweet Girl puts the greed of pharmaceutical companies on blast. Featuring subway stabbings, FBI ambushes, and a twist that nobody could see coming, this action-packed drama is definitely the film version of a page-turner (A scene-flipper? Frame-forwarder? Eh, we'll work on that).
As part of Netflix's weekly release schedule for 2021, Sweet Girl received mixed critical reviews, but anything that can make your jaw drop like that is a winner in our book.
If you liked Sweet Girl, you might also enjoy: Searching (2018), rent on Amazon Prime Video.
42 (2013)
Chadwick Boseman only made 15 films in his tragically short career, but his portrayal of baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 remains a standout performance in a body of work heavy with cinematic achievements. 42 tells the story of Robinson's ascension to becoming the first black player in modern Major League Baseball, chronicling the abuse he experienced on and off the field as racists attempted to turn him into the bête noire of the sport.
Also worth noting is Harrison Ford's dedication to his role as Branch Rickey, the Brooklyn Dodgers executive who was instrumental in hastening integration within the MLB. Jeff Labrecque describes Ford's transformation for EW, writing, "he put on a fat-suit, wore a dowdy bow-tie, hid behind some facial prosthetics, and traded his iconic voice for a scholarly growl." Co-starring T.R. Knight and Christopher Meloni, 42 is an important drama about one of the most revolutionary moments in sports.
If you liked 42, you might also enjoy: The Wrestler (2008), streaming on HBO Max.
The Devil All the Time (2020)
Based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, The Devil All the Time features an tangled web of connections spanning the two decades post-WWII. When Arvin (Tom Holland) loses his parents (Bill Skarsgard and Haley Bennett), he moves in with his grandmother. He meets Lenora (Eliza Scanlen), who becomes an unofficial sibling to him. Nearly a decade later, she's seduced by a new reverend in town (Robert Pattinson). She comes close to killing herself after she realizes that she's pregnant and the reverend denies his involvement, but changes her mind at the last second. Unfortunately, it was a second too late.
This film's not for the faint of heart as it features murder, religious extremism, rape, and other sensitive topics. But with an all-star cast pulling off incredible performances all around, director Antonio Campos nails the adaptation.
If you liked The Devil All The Time, you might also enjoy: The Secrets We Keep (2020), streaming on Hulu.
The Imitation Game (2014)
Benedict Cumberbatch plays mathematician Alan Turing, the man that not only essentially birthed the concept of artificial intelligence and computer science but who played a pivotal role in cracking the coded messages of the Axis powers during WWII. Based on Andrew Hodges' biography of Turing, The Imitation Game sees Turing becoming interested in cryptography at boarding school before joining the Allied powers years later to decrypt messages sent by the German Enigma machine. The film also touches on society's severe homophobia and was recognized by both GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign.
Though it was the highest-grossing independent film of the year, this historical drama is better viewed as entertainment rather than an informative retelling, though it certainly succeeds at the former.
If you liked The Imitation Game, you might also enjoy: Hidden Figures (2017), streaming on Hulu with Live TV.
Related content:
Comments