The best crime movies on Netflix right now

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Crime films have always been central to cinema, providing an intersection for action, social commentary, and outsized character studies, much to the delight of filmmakers and audiences alike. But Arthur Penn's depiction of the Depression-era crime spree of lovers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow turned the conventions of American crime films upside down. Famed critic Bosley Crowther was so appalled by what he saw as Penn's glorification of the real-life bank robbing couple's violence that he waged a campaign against the film for years. Meanwhile, Bonnie and Clyde looted America's box offices, returning $70 million on the film's $2.5 million budget.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway make the duo's increasingly violent capers smolder with romantic chemistry and unprecedented sexual frankness, while Penn's blend of high-spirited comedy and sudden, jarring violence keeps Bonnie and Clyde consistently startling and alive, even as decades of imitators aped its innovations. A great supporting cast (Gene Hackman, Estelle Parsons, Michael J. Pollard, and Gene Wilder in his film debut) along with Penn's New Wave-inspired editing all come together in a still-bracing, surprising tale of doomed love on the run.

