Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

After losing their jobs, lifelong friends Barb (Annie Mumolo) and Star (Kristen Wiig) decide to finally leave the Midwest and visit the beachside town of Vista Del Mar for their very first vacation. When they meet undercover spy Edgar (Jamie Dornan) at the hotel bar, they end up embroiled in a madcap adventure that pits the duo against killer mosquitos and a deranged super villain (also Kristin Wiig). Musical numbers, a talking crab, and a helpful water spirit are just a few of the absurd elements in this over-the-top comedy from the Oscar-nominated writers behind Bridesmaids (once again, Wiig and Mumolo).

A goofy farce in the style of films like The Naked Gun, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a joyous live-action cartoon. This endlessly quotable film is full of ludicrous left turns and rapid-fire punchlines, but underneath all the slapstick lies a warm and fuzzy center. As director Josh Greenbaum told EW, "As silly and funny as Barb and Star are as characters, at their core is a really beautiful, sweet friendship... And that mirrors Kristen and Annie's friendship."

Now grab your bestie and fix yourself a bowl of hot dog soup!

Alternate viewing: If you loved Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, you might also enjoy Top Secret! (1984), streaming on HBO Max.