The 15 best Colin Farrell movies

In Bruges (2008)

In Bruges is an amazing film on many levels, but it will likely always hold a special place in Colin Farrell's heart. After all, this was the first film for which he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor. And this honor is made all the more impressive by the fact that Farrell held his own alongside acting powerhouse Brendan Gleeson, who happens to give an unforgettable performance of his very own in a movie that EW's Joey Nolfi called a "balance of culture and fun."

Part of what makes Farrell's performance so electric in this Martin McDonagh-directed film is that his character is allowed to embrace the full breadth of the actor's different strengths. For example, when he drops a sexy swagger to impress a girl or leaps into action to stop an armed robber, we see Farrell the leading man, all fiery passion and wiry muscles. However, other scenes show the character's boundless remorse for killing a young child in a hit gone wrong and how it makes him question whether he even has the right to go on living.

In short, his character Ray takes a manic journey of emotional highs and lows over the course of the film, and Farrell's career-best performance is enough to make us do the unthinkable: to empathize with a child-killing hitman even as we share the character's curiosity over whether he should just kill himself and be done with it all.

If you liked In Bruges, you might also enjoy: Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels (1998).