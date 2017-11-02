12 Cinderella movie adaptations, ranked

Once upon a time, there was a beautiful fairy tale that wanted to go to the movies. "No!" the fairy tale's wicked stepmother said. "Common old fairy tales like you have to stay in the storybook. You would embarrass me in front of the Motion Picture Academy, which would never dance with you!" The lovely fairy tale — Cinderella was its name — cried and cried, and wished and wished that it too could go to Hollywood and see all the wonderful stories that had been invited there.

But then! Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairy god-producer appeared in a sparkling cloud of smog. "Cinderella, darling," she said to the sad fairy tale, smiling serenely through her Botox, "Why are you crying?"

Reader, you know the rest. By now, the sweetest fairy tale of them all has gotten a princess' share of big-screen outings, to varying degrees of enchantment. Read on for our countdown of 12 adaptations, from the really rotten pumpkins to the happiest of ever-afters.