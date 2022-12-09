Christopher Walken's best roles

Vincenzo Coccotti, True Romance (1993)

If there ever was an award to be given out for the most memorable cameos in a single motion picture, Tony Scott's True Romance (with a script by Quentin Tarantino) might take the cake. With so many bodies in the room, the dialogue sequence between Walken's Vincenzo and Dennis Hopper's Clifford is still one for the books. Clifford, knowing he isn't walking out of the conversation alive, taunts Vincenzo rather than giving in to his demands. As Vincenzo reacts to the taunts with rapturous laughter, Walken still conveys a frozen layer of ice underneath, and the audience is keenly aware that it's far from joy that the mob consigliere is feeling in his heart. It's Walken at his criminal best.