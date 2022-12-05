It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) has spent his whole life helping others to the detriment of his own dreams. When the burden of those sacrifices catches up with him one fateful Christmas Eve, he prepares to take his own life by jumping off a bridge. His plan, however, is interrupted by his guardian angel, Clarence Oddbody (Henry Travers), who has been sent to intervene thanks to the prayers of George's family and friends. After George tells Clarence he wishes he was never born, the angel grants his wish and shows him how terrible life in the town of Bedford Falls would be without him.

The perennial Christmas classic directed by Frank Capra was crowned as EW's number one Holiday Movie Moment in 2016, as well as one of the 25 best inspirational movies. While It's A Wonderful Life goes to some dark places, it's ultimately an uplifting parable about the importance of community, compassion, and the transformative power of small acts of kindness. Is there a better Christmas message to unwrap?

