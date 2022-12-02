The best Christmas horror movies

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

"Christmas Eve is the scariest damn night of the year" according to young Billy's supposedly senile grandfather, who warns the 4 year old that Santa doesn't just reward good little girls and boys — he punishes the bad ones. That premonition rings true when his parents are slaughtered by a car jacker dressed as Old Saint Nick himself just hours later, condemning the toddler into further moral compass trauma at an orphanage run by a domineering Mother Superior nun from Hell. But once a now-grown Billy (Robert Brian Wilson) is forced into the red suit by his retail job, his Santa snaps, becoming the judge, jury, and executioner of the naughty or nice list. Between ominous animatronics and irresistibly exaggerated '80s acting, Silent Night, Deadly Night's yuletide kills do not disappoint, featuring a hanging by holiday lights, decapitation via sleigh ride, and impalement by a reindeer (okay, a taxidermied stag, but still).