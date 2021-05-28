Naked Lunch (1991)

Legendary director David Cronenberg told EW in 1992, "I find that the more monster-y you go, the less provocative the creature is," which holds true in his interpretation of William S. Burroughs' seminal classic Naked Lunch and of the author himself. After Bill Lee (Peter Weller), an exterminator by profession, accidentally kills his wife (Judy Davis), he journeys to the Interzone, where "exterminating rational thought" becomes an important step in understanding the hallucinatory world to which he has brought his own subconscious of guilt and self-loathing. And that's before getting to the part about the giant beetles who talk through their sphincters, the beetles that turn into typewriters Lee works on, giant bugs which are sliced apart in an open market to become a black powder, and everyday caterpillars, just to name a few. (Mugwumps, however, are clearly not bugs, even though they still go "squish.")

Gross bug factor: 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜

