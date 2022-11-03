The 20 best Bruce Campbell roles of all time

20. Van Helsing, Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat (1989)

Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat follows Robert Van Helsing (Campbell), a descendant of Count Dracula's nemesis, who arrives in Purgatory, Arizona. However, the retirement community for sunscreen-wearing vampires isn't ready for him, and it'll take a lot more than SPF 100 to save these vamps from Bruce Campbell's trademark badassery.

After Campbell wrapped work on Evil Dead II in 1987, the struggling actor needed moolah in the worst way. "I was completely out of money," Campbell said. "This thing [Sundown] came in like the next day. I didn't even read the script. Are you kidding? Like where do I show up."

You'll also enjoy Horror of Dracula (1958).